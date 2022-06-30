Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, an increase of 923.4% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QNRX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.