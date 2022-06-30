Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, an increase of 923.4% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

QNRX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.