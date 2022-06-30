QuickSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.60 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $52.46 or 0.00261732 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $17.16 million and $6.60 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

