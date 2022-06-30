QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuickLogic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUIK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,232. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $100.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $34,927.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,914 shares of company stock worth $80,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

