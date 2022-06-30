Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 67.5% in June

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the May 31st total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Q&K International Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned 3.72% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Q&K International Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

