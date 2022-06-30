Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Raised by Analyst

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.42 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEX. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

WEX opened at $157.70 on Thursday. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $208.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth $8,992,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WEX by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

