Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

MDNA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,299,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

