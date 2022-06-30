Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Holdings Increased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for 1.5% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 312,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,694. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.