Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 30,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 90,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.

