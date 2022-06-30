Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 30,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 90,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.
Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.
