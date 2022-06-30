Pundi X[new] 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.01845304 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00193176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015855 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

