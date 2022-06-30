Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00196179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.01504433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00096795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

