Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.73

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 59098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBGY. Barclays lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.91) to €78.00 ($82.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.15) to €63.00 ($67.02) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($74.47) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.