Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.61 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

