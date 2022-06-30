PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Up 512.5% in June

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 512.5% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk stock remained flat at $$39.56 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

