PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 315.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $143.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.