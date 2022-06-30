Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 4%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.88. 2,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 442,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 145,799 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

