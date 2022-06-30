Prosus Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Prosus in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Patulea now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Prosus’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

PROSY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prosus from €97.00 ($103.19) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €118.00 ($125.53) to €95.00 ($101.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($91.49) to €93.00 ($98.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($129.79) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

