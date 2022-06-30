Prosper Price Reaches $0.15 (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $671,801.27 and approximately $665,544.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026997 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001660 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018524 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

