ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 6.4%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.56. 5,320,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 141,019,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 221.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 734,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after acquiring an additional 505,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after acquiring an additional 609,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.