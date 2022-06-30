ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $14.37

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.92. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 807,287 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 495,781 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,376,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $945,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

