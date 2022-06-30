ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $85.73 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91.

