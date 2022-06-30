ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 152,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,046,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,290,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,044 shares in the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,977,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

