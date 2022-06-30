Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.
PRGS opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
