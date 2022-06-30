Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

PRGS opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

