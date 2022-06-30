Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Up 211.9% in June

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Professional by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Professional during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Professional by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Professional during the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Professional by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $272.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.01. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. Professional had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

