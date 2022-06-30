Primas (PST) Market Capitalization Achieves $461,620.62

Primas (PST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Primas has a market cap of $461,620.62 and approximately $672,669.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00271153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003282 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.