PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $139.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.55.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average is $138.66. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

