PowerPool Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $2.77 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,693,203 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

