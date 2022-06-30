Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.51

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.51 and last traded at C$32.56, with a volume of 615613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 84.86, a current ratio of 99.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. The firm has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.78.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

