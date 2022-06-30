Poolz Finance Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00006309 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $238,801.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00193299 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.18 or 0.01495396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00108759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016136 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

