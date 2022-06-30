Polker (PKR) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

Polker (PKR) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Polker has a market cap of $1.03 million and $190,726.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00195201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00652229 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00079163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015969 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

