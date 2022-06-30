Polianta Ltd Sells 8,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 212,275 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

