Polianta Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Polianta Ltd cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Coty were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 205,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

