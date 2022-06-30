Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,700 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $10,012,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 984.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

Shares of ZIM opened at $47.10 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 40.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.20%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

