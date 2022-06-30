Polianta Ltd Makes New $945,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE:TOL opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.