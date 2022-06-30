Polianta Ltd Invests $850,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

