Polianta Ltd Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Polianta Ltd cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.0% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

