Polianta Ltd Buys New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

