Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,300 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

