Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in June

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLWF remained flat at $$0.80 on Thursday. Polarean Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Get Polarean Imaging alerts:

About Polarean Imaging (Get Rating)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.