Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in June

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLWF remained flat at $$0.80 on Thursday. Polarean Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
About Polarean Imaging (Get Rating)
