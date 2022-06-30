Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.71.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $226.18 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.