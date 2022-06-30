Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

