Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PNFP. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

PNFP opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 107.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 105,196 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $1,174,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

