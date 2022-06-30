Ping Identity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 877% compared to the average daily volume of 205 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,686. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

