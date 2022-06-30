Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 353.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,017,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after acquiring an additional 100,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.