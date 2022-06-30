Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $84.58 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

