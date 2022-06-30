Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 761.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.