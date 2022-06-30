Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$19.25

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 20,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,554. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

