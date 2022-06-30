Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2464 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

