Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2464 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of OTC:PRNDY opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

