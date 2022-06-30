Perkins Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 255.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VVOS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,797. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.