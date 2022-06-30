Perkins Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Agrify worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Agrify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Agrify by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 808,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,622 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,526. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.50.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 34,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $90,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,134.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,600 shares of company stock valued at $129,598.

AGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

